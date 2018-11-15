Actress, Khadijah Ayoade Bags Master’s Degree from the University of Ibadan

Nollywood actress, Khadijah Adeola Ayoade, is one silent actress that is making a good name for herself in the Nigerian movie industry without any form of blemish.

She is not that regular ace that makes the headlines always and that is because her job is important than her looking for controversies to meddle in.

The actress has been thanking God and also getting praises as she continues to push herself beyond limits. She has just bagged a degree in Masters of Arts, from the University of Ibadan.