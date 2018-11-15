modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
5 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo shows of his Large Farm

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo shows of his Large Farm

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, is gradually revealing how serious he is when he said he is now a farmer.

The actor, had some months back disclosed that he acquired large acres of land for his farming and since venturing into the food sector, he has been doing well.

He has stylishly been sharing some photos on how his farm land looks and him going about checking up on the progress of some crops.

11152018112132 john 1

11152018112132 john 2

11152018112134 john 3

Video News

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1In my quest for knowledge, wisdom and understanding cause and effect, I found self and God.

By: Alex Dzumador quot-img-1
body-container-line