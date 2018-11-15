Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, is gradually revealing how serious he is when he said he is now a farmer.
Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo shows of his Large Farm
Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, is gradually revealing how serious he is when he said he is now a farmer.
The actor, had some months back disclosed that he acquired large acres of land for his farming and since venturing into the food sector, he has been doing well.
He has stylishly been sharing some photos on how his farm land looks and him going about checking up on the progress of some crops.
Video News