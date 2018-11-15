modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
58 minutes ago | Nollywood Beauty

Actress, Adesua Etomi Looks Stunning at GTBank Fashion Weekend Magazine

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actress, Adesua Etomi Looks Stunning at GTBank Fashion Weekend Magazine

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington did a feature for the 2nd Edition of the fashion weekend magazine by GTBank.

As usual, she looks absolutely stunning, showing that she is indeed a beauty to behold any day and time as she is also blessed with brains.

Adesua being an actress, has continued to position herself well in public as well as her family and she is gradually becoming a force to reckon with as she creates time to motivate people around her.

11152018103135 adesua

Video News

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1...I LOVE MY BODY TOO MUCH BUT I SOMETIMES TRUST MY EARS MORE THEN MY EYES

By: BETTY-BEV.AGYEI,HH-H quot-img-1
body-container-line