Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh Building Fashion reputation for herself
Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh, is not joking with her fashion style that she is been representing herself well whenever she steps out.
The actress might not been buying all the expensive brands like some of her colleagues as she chooses to spend her money in a silent note but when it comes to buying nicely materials to make good outfits, she is always game.
Christabel has been building a good reputation for herself and that she is strongly maintaining as the year goes by.
