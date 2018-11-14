modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
42 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh Building Fashion reputation for herself

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh Building Fashion reputation for herself

Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh, is not joking with her fashion style that she is been representing herself well whenever she steps out.

The actress might not been buying all the expensive brands like some of her colleagues as she chooses to spend her money in a silent note but when it comes to buying nicely materials to make good outfits, she is always game.

Christabel has been building a good reputation for herself and that she is strongly maintaining as the year goes by.

1114201843901 ekeh 3

1114201843903 ekeh 1

1114201843903 ekeh 2

Video News

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1All men are babies because at some stage in their lives they need the breast of their wives to quench or keep their thirst for love alive. love.

By: Mark Yirenkyi quot-img-1
body-container-line