Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke Goes Bald for New Movie

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has proven many wrong about his style o acting as he recently shaved off his hair for a new movie.

Every actor will always expect a very daring role someday and this new movie role has let the actor speechless but at the same time happy as he sets to play an elderly role.

Jim is to play the role of an ex-military veteran for the movie "COLD FEET" which is being directed by Moses Inwang.