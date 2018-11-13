Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia Turns a Year Older

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, and wife of music legend, Innocent Ujah Idibia aka 2face took to social media to celebrate her 34th birthday.

“Grateful For This Year!!! This Has Been My Best Year Ever In All Areas Of My Life. And I Am Totally Grateful For Every Single Blessing. Thank You To Every Single Person Who As Shown Me LOVE Supported My Dreamz And Constantly Paddling In my Boat Happy Birthday Annie Macaulay Idibia,”she wrote.