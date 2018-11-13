modernghana logo

59 minutes ago | Nollywood Fashion

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actress, Rita Dominic Slays Hot at opening of AFRIFF

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has continued to prove that she might be old in age but not in looks as she is ever ready to slay when the time comes.

The actress looked so beautiful and radiant as she stepped out in style in a custom one arm dress by fashion designer, Lanre Dasilva Ajayi to GTB Fashion Weekend 2018 and the opening of AFRIFF.

If there is that thing she love most about her style that will surely be fashion because she knows she must never fail whenever she is stepping out.

1113201824943 rita1

