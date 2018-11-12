modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Nollywood Beauty

Uche Ogbodo Advices All To Be Themselves ,Reveals Fresh Cleavages

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has decided not to give up on the beauty race as she releases pictures revealing her fresh cleavages.

The actress seized the opportunity to tell the world to be themselves as beauty is of different shades.

She said, “Beauty Is Of Different Shades! Different Concepts ! Different Colors & Different Sizes. You are Unique In your own Representation! God is not Man, that he made you the way you are! Accept your Self , Love your Self, Polish yourself to Stand Out In your Crowd.”

1112201813744 uche 1

1112201813744 uche 2

1112201813744 uche 3

