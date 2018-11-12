modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
4 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Actress, Joke Jigan Welcomes Baby Boy with Lover

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actress, Joke Jigan Welcomes Baby Boy with Lover

It’s a big day for popular Yoruba actress, Joke Jigan, as she is now a proud mother. The actress welcomed her prince charming in the early hours of the day.

Since her little man arrived, she has been getting lots of congratulatory messages from family, friends and some colleagues that are getting to know.

The actress has enjoyed a private style of life with her man that she has been able to hide the pregnancy from the public until the good news arrives which actually paid off for her.

1112201811553 joke1

More Video Headlines
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa appeals for peace, Chamisa questions result
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa appeals for peace, Chamisa questions result
Shoot-To-Kill - AM Show on JoyNews (22-8-18)
Shoot-To-Kill - AM Show on JoyNews (22-8-18)
🇸🇾 Deadline passes for Syria's Idlib buffer without fighters leaving | Al Jazeera English
🇸🇾 Deadline passes for Syria's Idlib buffer without fighters leaving | Al Jazeera English
French-American jazz pianist Dan Tepfer: Capturing the sound of planets
French-American jazz pianist Dan Tepfer: Capturing the sound of planets
CrossTalk: Powered by Bolton
CrossTalk: Powered by Bolton
🇮🇹 Roma community outraged over Italy party leader's discrimination | Al Jazeera English
🇮🇹 Roma community outraged over Italy party leader's discrimination | Al Jazeera English
🇺🇸 🇰🇵 Trump welcomes freed US prisoners from North Korea | Al Jazeera English
🇺🇸 🇰🇵 Trump welcomes freed US prisoners from North Korea | Al Jazeera English
2019 AFCON Qualifier - AM Sports on JoyNews (2-10-18)
2019 AFCON Qualifier - AM Sports on JoyNews (2-10-18)

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1"WOMEN SOMETIMES WANT TO BE MOTHERS TO THEIR HUSBANDS INSTEAD OF WIFES".

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH quot-img-1
body-container-line