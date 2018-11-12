Actress, Joke Jigan Welcomes Baby Boy with Lover

It’s a big day for popular Yoruba actress, Joke Jigan, as she is now a proud mother. The actress welcomed her prince charming in the early hours of the day.

Since her little man arrived, she has been getting lots of congratulatory messages from family, friends and some colleagues that are getting to know.

The actress has enjoyed a private style of life with her man that she has been able to hide the pregnancy from the public until the good news arrives which actually paid off for her.