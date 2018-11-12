Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s Kissing Photo Stirs up Controversies
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, definitely knows things that will cause problem for many yet she is not bothered because she needs to do her job well.
The actress recently shared a controversial photo of her kissing fellow actress, Rosaline Meurer and she did not get a warm reception to it.
While she was being tongue lashed by a self-claimed fan, the actress stated it clearly that she was only acting her role and never a lesbian as perceived by few. “I'm not a Lesbian so I don't give a fuck.”
