Singer, Mr MAY D Weds Lover, Begins Fatherly Role with New Baby

There have been some argument that some Nigerian men are not caring but singer, Mr May D has proven many wrong as he now takes to father duties.

The singer is now a proud father of two but officially one because his Nigerian babymama has since parted ways with the singer.

Even though he still loves his first child, he seems to be enjoying the responsibilities that comes with having a good wife around that understands and ready to support him.

Well, he is no longer babydaddy as he has officially married his woman who is now Mrs. Awodumila.