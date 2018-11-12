modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
26 minutes ago | Celebrities Birthday

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson is year older

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson is year older
Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, is a year older, and the proud mother of one is all about thanking God for his mercies upon her life.

Her life has been filled with its own stories both with successes and its ugly parts but all through, she is has been able to prove that she is never a failure and will never give up when she sets out to achieve something meaningful.

More Video Headlines
Policy Rate - Joy Business Today (21-5-18)
Policy Rate - Joy Business Today (21-5-18)
Thousands of Honduran migrants defy Trump to continue journey North
Thousands of Honduran migrants defy Trump to continue journey North
🇺🇸 🔥 California: Mendocino Complex biggest wildfire in state history | Al Jazeera English
🇺🇸 🔥 California: Mendocino Complex biggest wildfire in state history | Al Jazeera English
#TopStory on JoyFM (18-8-18)
#TopStory on JoyFM (18-8-18)
🇬🇧 Renzo Piano retrospective to launch in London | Al Jazeera English
🇬🇧 Renzo Piano retrospective to launch in London | Al Jazeera English
🇦🇫 Taliban storms major city in western Afghanistan | Al Jazeera English
🇦🇫 Taliban storms major city in western Afghanistan | Al Jazeera English
🇰🇷 🇰🇵 Sport helping heal wounded Korean relations | Al Jazeera English
🇰🇷 🇰🇵 Sport helping heal wounded Korean relations | Al Jazeera English
May 9 Anniversary - The Pulse Sports on JoyNews (9-5-18)
May 9 Anniversary - The Pulse Sports on JoyNews (9-5-18)

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1The human mind needs neither wheels nor light to travel. Yet, no machine on earth travels faster than the mind.

By: Steve, Kassel German quot-img-1
body-container-line