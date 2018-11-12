Actress, Mercy Aigbe on Fire as She Flaunts Cleavages

Nollywood actress actress, Mercy Aigbe is seriously wetting the appetite of some men with her stunning photos but it was just the beauty she was created with.

Since leaving her second marriage, the actress is not planning to give marriage another thought or trial as she is bent on training her children and building an empire for herself.

Mercy is gradually becoming the talk of the town as she now flaunts either some parts of her legs or more of her milk factory which looks fresh as if it has never been touched.