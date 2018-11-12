Actress, Halima Abubakar Flaunts Bare Body in Public

modernghana logo

1 hour ago

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, is not disturbed about anything as she is all out to make herself happy after surviving a scary sickness that weighed her down for a while.

The actress has decided to show off her fresh skin proving to many that she is still in the market with good skin even though she is still single.

Halima shared photos of herself without having a top on except something to just over her waist region while she flaunts her bare body.

