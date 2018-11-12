Singer, Banky W Reveals why he can’t Contest for Presidency 

Nigerian singer, Banky W, has joined the league of some of his colleagues who have joined politics to indicate his interest in making a change in the country.

The singer recently announced his intention to contest federal legislative election on the platform of Modern Democratic Party (MDP).

He disclosed that he would contest the race to represent Eti-Osa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in 2019.

He made the declaration at the convention of the MDP, a political party founded in 2017 by a consortium of youth associations.

He said, “We want to fix Nigeria, but we must begin by rebuilding our communities. Everybody seems so obsessed with the presidential race – it’s one of the most frequent suggestions I get, ‘Banky W, run for President.’

“I do believe in dreaming big, but I believe in starting small, and working your way up. And so, we are dreaming and building towards 2023 and beyond, but we are starting now. Hope is what we needed in ’93. Twenty-five years later, hope is what we need in 2019.”

Expressing resolute optimism, Wellington said, ‘‘Our generation needs a realistic rallying point. We need to begin in community, earn our way into the system and up the ladder.

“We need someone to stick their neck out and pave the way. The problem is that we have always looked to our leaders for change. Instead, look in the mirror and look around you. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for all along.

“I have shared this vision with quite a few people. Some have been incredibly supportive, but some have advised against it. I am under no illusions that this run will be easy. Considering who we are going up against, this is almost impossible.

“They said we do not have the money to run. we say our strength lies in our numbers. They said we do not have the structure, we say we will attempt to build it. They said “what if you lose? I say, what if we win?”