What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Actress, Destiny Etiko Gifts Mother Toyota Camry

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo

Curvy Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, is enjoying all the controversies that comes with her job and that is because they have been opening lots of acting doors for her.

The actress has been pushing hard in the industry and he is virtually a regular face that is seen in lots of movie posters that are being released every year.

Out of her hard work as an actress, Destiny recently brought tears down the eyes of her mother as she surprised her with a lovely Toyota Camry.

