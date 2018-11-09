modernghana logo

What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
1 hour ago | Nollywood Affairs

Stunning Wedding Photos of Actress, Linda Ejiofor with Lover

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor has finally tied the knot with her heartthrob, actor Ibrahim Suleiman and as we rejoice with them, they are already enjoying their honeymoon.

The two love birds have been dating for a while and they have tried at ensuring that they keep their affairs a secret but only known to some close friends and now they are proud couple as they held both their traditional and court marriage recently.

1192018120750 linda 1

1192018120754 linda 2

1192018120759 linda 3

