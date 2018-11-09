Stunning Wedding Photos of Actress, Linda Ejiofor with Lover
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor has finally tied the knot with her heartthrob, actor Ibrahim Suleiman and as we rejoice with them, they are already enjoying their honeymoon.
The two love birds have been dating for a while and they have tried at ensuring that they keep their affairs a secret but only known to some close friends and now they are proud couple as they held both their traditional and court marriage recently.
