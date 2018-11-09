Actress, Naomi Nkechi Sets to Celebrate First year Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actress, Naomi Nkechi, is silently building her home to her taste and all thanks to God, who has been the home’s strong tower.

The actress got married to her best friend, Ambrose in December, 2017 and she can’t wait to celebrate her first year wedding anniversary which is fast knocking.

Naomi and her hubby have not stopped gushing about each other and since becoming one, they have been living a very quiet and pleasant lifestyle which has really paid off for them.