Checkout Stunning Photos of Singer, Solidstar as he Adds Another Year

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Singer, Solidstar, has done well for himself and to a large extent, he has been able to keep up with the pace in the Nigerian music industry.

Even though the industry is saturated with great talents and the competition to reign supreme among the top singers in the country is the challenge of the day, Solidstar has been able to remain relevant in his own way and doing exploits.

Well, the singer turned a year older recently and he wasted no time at flooding his social media handle with stunning photos which saw him representing his culture.

119201895153 solidstar 2

119201895153 solidstar 1

119201895153 solidstar 3

