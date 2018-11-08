Top Nigerian model Ifezue Emmanuel signed as Sugarland Villa Real Estate Ambassador

Anambra born model, Ifezue Emmanuel Uchenna had just signed an agreement deal with Sugarland Villa Homes as brand Ambassador.

The former Mr UK Nigeria who reigned supreme during his tenure as a pageant king shares his delightedness after another cut edge progress in his career.

Sugarland Villa Homes is a reputable real estate company that provides a full spectrum of professional services which includes estate development, property management, residential and commercial sales.

Sugarland Villa Homes was designed to give investors the rare opportunity to build and invest in land properties.

The vision of Sugarland Villa Homes is to be well known externally for reliable, integrity, and satisfaction while establishing the agency as the premier and preferred real estate company in Nigeria.

Expectedly, as brand ambassador, Emmanuel embody the brand identity in every appearance, demeanor, values and would help to influence large audience to create awareness and drives sales.