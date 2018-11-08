Actor, Kunle Afolayan celebrates Daughter as She Turns 12

If there is one thing veteran Nollywood producer cum actor, Kunle Afolayan, does not joke with then that will be his family because they are reasons for the hustle.

Kunle has been able to balance his works and his family and that has also helped built a strong family that one will never hear about any funny issues he might be having.

The good part is that he loves celebrating his home front whenever the need arises just the same he celebrated his daughter who turned a year older today.

The actor’s daughter, Darasimi turns 12years today 8th, November 2018, and the happy dad wrote, “And ...Darasimi is 12. Grow in Wisdom, knowledge and understanding. Happy birthday daughter.”