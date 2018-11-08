Nollywood Actress Chika Ike celebrates 33rd Birthday with Adorable photo

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, since attaining stardom some years back has ensured that she holds herself in that position and not drop.

She has been able to manage her way through the storms that comes with being a celebrity and she has also been able to carve a niche for herself that today she can seat and be proud of herself.

The actress owns a production outfit, she is a producer of her reality TV show and she is also into real estate business.

Chika cannot keep calm as she turns a year older precisely 33 years and it’s all about pampering herself and thanking God for bringing her this far and still counting.