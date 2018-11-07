At 50 I Desire to Serve God, Humanity…Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo

Veteran Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, since taking to politics has not had it rosy since making his intentions known but that has not affected by all the negative vibes he has been getting.

Well, enough thought on the bad vibes as the actor recently turned 50 years of age and it was a time for celebration as he thanked God for preserving his life all through the years and still counting.

Celebrating himself, he wrote, “On Nov 6th, 1968 I was born. Please pray for me. At 50 my greatest desire is to continue to serve God and humanity to the best of my ability. I thank everybody that has stood by me all these years and pray God to bless you.”