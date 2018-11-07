modernghana logo

56 minutes ago | Music News

Singer, YBNL Signee, Lyta Acquires New Car

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
YBNL signee and Time crooner, Lyta, who got signed to the record label sometimes around February, has acquired a car at a very tender age.

The artiste is just 18year-old and has been busy recording in the studio to be able to match up with other artistes in the country believes that having a car will better project his image.

Even though the car is not a brand new one, at least, he can boast of having something mobile that can move him around especially late at night when he returns from late shows.

