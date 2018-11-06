Nollywood Actress, Biodun Okeowo Finds True Love

Curvy Nigerian actress, Biodun Okeowo, has declared she has finally found someone she can hold and kiss and share her life with.

The actress who is more popularly known as 'Omoborty' shared some photos of herself holding on to a man and followed them up with a loving caption which told of her immense joy.

She wrote: “Finally, I found someone to hold, to kiss, to share with, to be with, to sweat with, to shower with, to laugh with, to cry with. Finally, I found someone to call my own, my love, my comforter, my partner for life” LoveLyrics #LoveMood #Partnership #Love#Anticipate#isitamovie#"