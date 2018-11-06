Chioma Uzofoh Feeds beggars on the Streets of Abuja

In a bid to give back to the society and touch lives ,Miss Ambassador For Peace Nigeria (South East) Chioma Uzofoh took to the streets to feed the less privileged and homeless people.‎

This is an initiative from Queen Chioma Uzofoh which had always been consistent in empowering the youths, children and caring for the less privileged. ‎ According to her, she finds fulfilment and great pleasure doing such charitable work.

In her words "I give because I love giving... it's who i am, it's one of the reasons why God created me. It’s like my purpose on earth, I know what it feels like not to have and to have need; not everyone is privileged and since I can make a difference, I do. Above all I feel satisfied and fulfiled whenever i restore smile on faces. We as humans are not successful till we do something for someone who cannot pay us back. The Peace Ambassador Queen further enjoined everyone to emulate the art of giving. According to her " implore everyone , it takes nothing to give , we rise by helping others , this is a fact I assure you.

"I wanna say a BIG THANK YOU TO GOD ALMIGHTY for making this a huge success. A big shout out to my team, thank you everyone who came out to support me, I love you all and May God Almighty bless you richly" She concluded.