Singer, Paul Okoye Gushes About his Growing Twins

Singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct P-Square fame, will always be grateful to God for blessing him with good and great children that he will be able to walk on the road and be called father of many children.

The singer, since welcoming his twins has not been able to keep calm as God used that to bless him having gone through secret challenges along with his wife.

The twins are growing by the day and his love for them has never stopped as he continues to hustle hard knowing that he is working because of them.