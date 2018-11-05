modernghana logo

I Enjoy Angela Okorie Because She is Real…Actor, Charles Okocha

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha has left many talking after he shared some cosy photos with actress, Angela Okorie, who was not having her bra on.

The actor left many talking after he jokingly wrote underneath the photos that he always enjoys himself anytime he is around her because she is very real.

In his words, “Always a good vibe anytime i be with ma gangsta chick realangelaokorie I f*ck with you Cuz u real.”

