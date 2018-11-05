modernghana logo

52 minutes ago

How veteran Actress, Joke Muyiwa was Honoured in Ogun State

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood veteran Actress, Joke Muyiwa, might not be getting the various endorsement deals some of her colleagues have been getting that does not mean she is not being noticed.

She has spent several years in the movie industry and has played her roles well that some days back she was honored with Chieftaincy title as she excitedly took to her Instagram handle to share the good news.

In her words, “I appreciate God almighty and HRM OBA EBUMAWE(OBA AGO-IWOYE), I was conferred with CHIEFTANCY TITLE, YEYE ASA OF AGO-IWOYE!!! Now Chief Mrs Joke Muyiwa!!! Thanks to everyone that came around to celebrate with me... Ohun rere La ma Ba Ara Wa se oo.. Ese Pupo!!!”

