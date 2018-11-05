Miss influential Queen Nigeria mark Educational project in Rivers State

Reigning Miss influential Queen Nigeria, Fabian Cindy have been giving life and hope to the less privileged around her community.

Just recently, she carried out yet another humanitarian project in Community Secondary School (CSS),Egbema, River State where she educate the young girls on the ill of premarital sexual activities and the need to give their life a better meaning and purpose.

The students were all excited to see the Queen in their school as it marked the first time a beauty queen will carry out a project in the school. She also advised them to look far beyond their limitations as they can always achieve anything they ever want in life through perseverance and interrupted hard work.

The Queen shared customized books and other reading materials to encourage learning. The principal and other staffs of the school showed deep appreciation for the humanitarian visit.

Queen Cindy had also promised to always visit some other time even after her reign as a royalty. The project is one of the core value the pageant initiate to influence lives and improve the standard of living for the less privileged in the society.