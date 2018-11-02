Yoruba actress, Jinad Habibat Adunni recently received a special recognition award from Yoruba Movie Gist .com.
Jinad Habibat Receives Special Recognition Award
The actress is honoured to have been recognised as she posts the award on instagram, thanking the brains behind the award.
She wrote, “I am extremely honored to receive this award. I want to thank @yorubamoviegist the good lord will continue to lift you up amen!”