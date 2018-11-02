Yvonne Jegede Fawole Welcomes a Bouncing Baby Girl

The joy that comes with being a mother, cannot be over emphasized as nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede Fawole welcomes a baby girl.

The happy mother could not hide her excitement as she took to instagram to showcase her new angel to the world.

In expressing her joy, she wrote, “Baby X,

When i first laid my eyes on you, heard your cry and felt your heartbeat, i developed an unconditional love. I never knew i could witness an angel on earth, you are so beautiful X. From the moment you were handed to me, i felt something new awakened inside my heart. You have brought me so much joy I cannot explain. I promise to give you everything i have. Hold unto my hand and never let it go, i will cross any ocean before i let you down. I know someday you'll grow into someone who will shine super bright for the world to see because you are a star, don't let anybody tell you otherwise because there's no dream in this world that you cannot achieve.

Thank you for choosing me as a channel to come into this world, it is a privilege I will never take for granted.

With love,

Mamma 🌹.”