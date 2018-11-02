Ini Edo Slays as She Anticipates Movie Premiere of ‘Heaven on my Mind’

As beautiful Nollywood actress, Ini Edo anticipates the movie premiere of one of the movies she featured in this year, ‘Heaven on my mind,’ she has not stopped slaying as she has taken to her instagram page to show her fans some of her natural endowments.

The actress is blessed with nice curves, straight and smooth legs and no one can take these features away from her as she maintains them properly.

She wrote, “Welcome to the premiere month of #Heavenonmymind .Let the countdown begin..Have a movie date with as we premiere heaven on my mind on the 29th of Nov.Cant wait.”