Nollywood Actress, Slams Haters as She Supports Atiku Abubakar

For condemning her support for Atiku and Peter Obi in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election, veteran actress and filmmaker, Shan George has told critics to electrocute themselves if they are not satisfied with her choice for presidency.

Responding to a barrage of swipes thrown at her since she declared support for Atiku and Peter Obi, she advised her critics to either support candidates of their choice or electrocute themselves if they can’t live with her decision.

“Bad belle and high blood pressure wants to kill some people. Atiku/Obi is my choice; go and support your own candidate. There are so many other great candidates on ground to choose from, if you abuse my father here from now till next year it will not change anything. If it pains you so much please go and hug the transformer. Calling me names is not what would make your own candidate win. Receive sense and get #atikuobilated,” she wrote.