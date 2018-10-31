modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
54 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Cute Photos of Actress, Yvonne Nelson Daughter’s Birthday

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Cute Photos of Actress, Yvonne Nelson Daughter’s Birthday
On Monday, Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson's daughter, Ryn Roberts' turned one and her parents never failed to celebrate her as they held a birthday party for her.

The Ghanaian actress and her baby daddy, Jamie Roberts, a photographer threw her a birthday party in Ghana. Here are lovely photos from the special day.

1031201831406 yvonne 2

1031201831406 yvonne 4

1031201831406 yvonne 3

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1nobility of taught and adaptability of ideas and generosity of nature these are the fundamental reguesite for those who will gain the real reword of life

By: unknown quot-img-1
body-container-line