Singer, Africa China Spends Millions on Building China Villa

Singer, African China, is silently making waves even though he has been kind of absent in the big screen for a while but his music’s have been speaking for him.

He is not just into music alone and he also has equipment Rental Company which has been doing fine along with his record label.

The good news about the singer now is that he has started building his own house which he calls the China Villa.

He has already spent millions of naira on the project already and it is still a work in progress as he hopes to complete everything in couple of months.