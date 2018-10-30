modernghana logo

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actress, Halima Abubakar Slays at Evening with Vice President
Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, is getting her groove back on track after having some health challenges for some time and it is a plus for her because she has supporting family and friends around her.

The actress recently stepped out looking gorgeous in her outfit at the evening with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

