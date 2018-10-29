Actor, Gbenro Ajibade Flashes Pierced Nipples in Public

Even though rumours have it that all is not well in the marital home of Nollywood actor, Gbenro Ajibade, yet the actor does not care as he is living his best life.

Amidst the marriage crisis rumours which made the rounds some days back, he has gone far to prove that it is true as he never bothered to wish his wife happy birthday.

The actor and model who is currently in the U.S., stormed the beach recently looking buff as he showed off his pierced nipples.

The father of one who disabled comment sections of the posts wrote; "Let the fun times begin. Positive vibes only.”