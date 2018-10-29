mr short and mr knot had a duel. mr short was shot but mr knot was not. the shot mr short shot shot mr knot but the shot mr short shot did not. so mr short was shot and mr knot was not.By: mr short
Nollywood Actress, Ada Slim Weds Long time Lover
Award winning TV host and actress, Ada Slim, is off the singles market as she got hooked over the weekend to the love of her life.
Ada has been dating KARL SK, who is an Auto engineer, for a while until they decided to walk down the aisle to become husband and wife.
It was a memorable weekend which saw both families filled with smiles and tears of joy seeing them become one body.