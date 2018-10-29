modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
4 minutes ago | Celebrity Picks

BBN Star, Gifty Powers Goes Near unclad to Celebrate Birthday

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo

Former Big Brother Naija star, Gifty Powers, recently attempted to break the internet which is something she has been doing for a while but she is not there yet.

The BBN star cum actress had a swell time with friends over the weekend who took time to celebrate her new age.

Well, her celebration can never be complete without her going almost unclad which has been her way but all the same, she still needs to sell her market.

10292018105324 gifty 1

10292018105324 gifty 2

10292018105324 gifty 3

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1No matter the scarcity of carcass, the vulture cannot chew grass..

By: malero quot-img-1
body-container-line