Former Big Brother Naija star, Gifty Powers, recently attempted to break the internet which is something she has been doing for a while but she is not there ...
BBN Star, Gifty Powers Goes Near unclad to Celebrate Birthday
Former Big Brother Naija star, Gifty Powers, recently attempted to break the internet which is something she has been doing for a while but she is not there yet.
The BBN star cum actress had a swell time with friends over the weekend who took time to celebrate her new age.
Well, her celebration can never be complete without her going almost unclad which has been her way but all the same, she still needs to sell her market.