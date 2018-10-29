Mrs. Emelda Ezinne Remi Wins Mrs Nigeria 2018

The just concluded Mrs Nigeria 2018 pageant for married women which took place in Lekki, Lagos themed 'Empowering Women, Creating Change' saw beautiful married women from all walks of life compete for the prestigious crown of Mrs Nigeria 2018.

The event which is an annual beauty and value driven pageant for beautiful women who has touched lives significantly in their respective society and are role models to the marriage institution.

Mrs Emelda Ezinne Remi was crowned Mrs Nigeria 2018 and will be representing Nigeria at the world pageant of Mrs Universe holding in the Philippines from 4th to 11th December, 2018.

The peak of the event was the coronation of the new queen, the judges had a tough decision to make because all the women were beautiful and had great humanitarian cause.

Other winners includes: Mrs Abigail James Ajiduku -1st Runner up. Mrs Uchenna Henrietta Iheanacho w 2nd Runner up.

The new winner will lead her fellow contestants who were awarded 'Mrs Nigeria Ambassadors' to drive the empowerment scheme of the Mrs Nigeria brand and become the voice against domestic violence, women and Child Abuse and trafficking, create support for single teenage mother and pregnant teens in their various regions in the country.