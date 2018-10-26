Ghanaian Actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Completes Building of School in Ghana

Popular Ghanaian actor cum singer, Kwadwo Nkansah better known as lilwin, is silently breaking boundaries in his home country, Ghana.

The actor is not just an entertainer but one who is also passionate about the academic welfare of every child in his country.

He recently completed a school in Ghana, known as GREAT MINDS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL. Stating that, “Hygiene is Our Highest priority. Our Environment is Conducive for Studies & the Health of your children. Your Kids will not only be Smart but also Healthy.”