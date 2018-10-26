Photos of service of songs Held for Late Efe Okedi Kimono

It was a sad evening for members of the Copyright Society of Nigeria as they held a service of songs for late wife of late Reggae singer, Ras Kimono, Efe Okedi Kimono.

Efe Okedi Kimono passed on barely two months after her late husband’s burial leaving behind their only daughter.

A COSON delegation led by the Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji was present to honour a woman rightly described as “unique.”