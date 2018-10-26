modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
20 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Actress, Chika Thompson Welcomes Second Child with Hubby

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actress, Chika Thompson Welcomes Second Child with Hubby

Nollywood actress, Chika Thompson, has welcomed her second child with her hubby and fortunately for her, the home is balanced.

She was blessed with a pretty baby girl who is now two years of age and now God has blessed her with a baby boy.

She welcomed her son in England as mother and child are said to be doing well. Her two children are automatically British citizens as she finds more comfort in giving birth abroad than using Nigerian hospitals.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1
body-container-line