Actress, Chika Thompson Welcomes Second Child with Hubby
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actress, Chika Thompson, has welcomed her second child with her hubby and fortunately for her, the home is balanced.
She was blessed with a pretty baby girl who is now two years of age and now God has blessed her with a baby boy.
She welcomed her son in England as mother and child are said to be doing well. Her two children are automatically British citizens as she finds more comfort in giving birth abroad than using Nigerian hospitals.
Actress, Chika Thompson Welcomes Second Child with Hubby
Nollywood actress, Chika Thompson, has welcomed her second child with her hubby and fortunately for her, the home is balanced.
She was blessed with a pretty baby girl who is now two years of age and now God has blessed her with a baby boy.
She welcomed her son in England as mother and child are said to be doing well. Her two children are automatically British citizens as she finds more comfort in giving birth abroad than using Nigerian hospitals.