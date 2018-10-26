Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Describes her Ex-Lover, Iceberg Slim as Narcissist

Pretty Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, is not ready to take any form of chill pill as she is all out to serve her ex-lover, Iceberg Slim as e dey hot.

The actress has come out to describe the singer as a narcissist after he called her a toxic person for finally revealing that their relationship is over.

Juliet had officially made it clear at an event in Ghana about her new status where she said, “I made it clear I was single. I am single. You don’t need to go for anybody. I carried myself. (laughs) When you are in love, you do crazy things and things happen.”

Not taking anything for granted, she went on to state through her social media indirectly referring to her ex, “it may take a while to realize the sort of person you’re dealing with because they’re two-faced but once you find out- RUN. I’m done with my own little contribution to awareness for today.”