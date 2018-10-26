Nobody Should Dare call me a Bitch…BBN Star, Tboss Warns

Former BBN Naija star, Tboss, is not happy with the way some ladies go about calling or describing themselves as bitches which is now a viral nom.

For Tboss, she is not a party to such name calling no matter how sweet it might sound to the hearing of many because she has her reputation to protect.

But some people feel that the reasons why ladies call themselves bitches is because of the new fashion trend of exposing their cleavages, backsides and wearing revealing outfits and the likes is what makes them see themselves in that manner.