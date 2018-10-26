Actress, Faithia Williams Turns Down Marriage proposal

Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams, might be single but she is not ready to just welcome anyhow man into her life and probably, she is looking for an older man.

The actress has a son for actor, Shaheed Balogun, who is already heading for the university yet her suitors have been kind of young boys which her son might not welcome.

Faithia shared her recent experience in the US as she came across a suitor who is around the age of 30, and the young chap fell in love with her thereby asking her out but they ended up arguing about her age which the guy never believed.

In her words, “"I met one young man who is around 30 years here in US. He asked for my name and number. He asked I show him my IG page. He wants a relationship. I told him, my second child is on his way to university already and I have a man already. He said I lied with my age. I collected his number and insist that I won't give him mine. I couldn't stop laughing all through the trip back home. I won't call him but I truly like how self-assured he came across, smart, full of life, optimistic and I need not say how handsome he is. I thought about him more than once, had to delete his number. The youngmen out there are not playing. This is more than STEWWWW."