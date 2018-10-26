Queen of Aso winner,Kome Igbho Mark world polio day with Medicaloutreach

Reigning Queen of Aso Nigeria,Queen Kome Igho and Empress Njamah (Nollywood Actress / founder Empress Njamah Foundation) recently stormed Jabi community in Abuja to carry out a Medical outreach on 2018 world Polio Day.

The team in company of some doctors and nurses gave treatment and medication to patients who have one illness or the other.

The Queen and Nollywood Actress later visited LEA Junior Secondary school Jabi to sensitize the student on keeping high personal hygiene and to be a role model in the society. Queen Kome also shared exercise books and other reading materials to the students.

Queen Kome Igho emerged Queen of Aso Nigeria 2018 on Sunday 22nd July 2018 at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel and Towers Abuja . She will also be representing Nigeria at Miss Cosmo World Beauty Pageant 2018 in Malaysia in December.