Any Man Who Defiles a Child Should be Killed…Actor, Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has been very vocal for some time now and that is because he feels it’s time for Nigerians to start speaking up since the government have failed to see things the right way.

Each day one tends to wake up to hear some funny news stories making the rounds that calls for great concern and sometimes the offender goes unpunished.

The actor felt so bad about the increase in rape and defile cases that is becoming rampant in the Nigerian society and he has therefore called on the legislative arm of government to implement a law that requires capital punishment for offenders.

In his words, “Any man who defiles a child (male or female) should get capital punishment. No two ways about it. Legislative arm, please pass this into law.”