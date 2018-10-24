Put Your Kids in Schools you can Afford… Frederick Nuamah

Handsome Ghanaian actor, Frederick Nuamah, has come out to speak the mind of many who believes everything they see on social media is rosy the way they look.

The actor warned that some people try to live beyond their means and end up being stressed out all because they want to be like other people.

According to the actor, “Put ur kids in schools u can afford (expensive schools doesn’t guarantee good results) Just ensure they attend a good affordable school. Most importantly have time and give them good training at home. Rent apartments u can pay for conveniently, don’t live in a house you struggle to pay yearly. That's a source of stress. If it doesn't break u down it will break ur marriage.

A man whose wife is pregnant has good 9 months to prepare, so also is the pregnant woman in question. They should even plan for the worse and only seek help when they can’t meet up.

Some problems in our lives don’t just pop up, 12 months ago, we knew we would pay rents... So it’s not an emergency.

“Let’s plan our lives and live within our means. Save more and spend less, some women buy food for their children every morning before going to school, do you know it’s cheaper to cook at home? Some buy every dress that is nice to them and also buy shoe and bag to match. Some people who don’t earn much, but have DSTV at home, go for StarTimes and upgrade when ur income upgrades. It’s still the same BBC and Nat Geo.”